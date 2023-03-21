Blac Chyna is changing her life. The reality star is on a journey of self-discovery, which started with removing cosmetic enhancements.

Chyna, 34, revealed to her followers via an Instagram video on Monday, March 20, that she is in the process of dissolving all of her facial fillers. In the clip, the TV personality headed to a medical spa to have more of the injections removed after an initial appointment on Wednesday, March 15, during which doctors withdrew the plumping substance from her lips and cheek area.

“It looks really good so far,” Chyna said in the video, pointing to her jaw line and explaining it is “no longer super boxy.” She continued: “I already had the structure … I don’t even know why [I got the fillers]. Well, I did them because everyone else was doing it.”

The social media influencer then urged her followers to use her experience as a “lesson,” sharing: “Don’t even do it … It’s not even worth it. I did it when I was so young, I didn’t give my body time to fully develop. Trust me, it’s going to come.” She continued: “You’re going to get the snatched face that you need as you get older! Then when you get older, you’re going to be like, ‘Aw, I miss my baby face.’”

Chyna’s fans applauded her openness and praised her natural look in the comments section. “OMG you look so beautiful without the fillers,” one follower wrote. A second commented: “Face is glowing! Excited to watch your growth through this journey!” A third fan chimed in: “I love how honest you were when you said you were doing it because everybody was doing it … You realized your mistake and you owned it.”

Others applauded her clear glow. “What’s ya skin routine though,” a fourth social media user asked.

Chyna’s filler reversal comes after she announced her decision to get a breast reduction and remove butt injections. “As y’all know, I’ve been changing my life,” she said in a March 13 Instagram video. “One of the things that I feel is going to take me to the next level is taking some of these ass shots out.”

The former E! star went on to explain that “ass shots are totally different” from Brazilian butt lifts. “A BBL is when they use your own fat, but ass shots is silicone … So, I just want all the ladies out there to not get silicone shots because you can get sick, you can die and have complications,” she warned.

While Chyna asserted that she has not experienced any complications, she still wanted the injections “out” of her body.

After the procedure, the model gushed that she’s “very happy” with her decision. “I’m in recovery mode right now,” she explained, panning the camera to show bandages on her chest and lower abdomen.

The Washington, D.C. native, whose real name is Angela White, rose to fame in 2010 when she appeared as a stunt double for Nicki Minaj in the music video for Kanye West’s “Monster.” She began dating Tyga the following year, and the exes welcomed son King Cairo in October 2012. They split in 2014 before Tyga, 33, sparked up a romance with Kylie Jenner. (The “Taste” rapper and the makeup mogul, 25, split in April 2017.)

Chyna later moved on with Jenner’s brother Rob Kardashian. She gave birth to their daughter, Dream, in November 2016. Chyna and Kardashian, 36, called it quits in February 2017. A few months later, she filed a lawsuit against her ex’s family for defamation. One month after the April 2022 trial began, the jury ruled in favor of the Kardashian-Jenners.