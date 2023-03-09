Courteney Cox is getting candid. The actress reflected on her history with facial fillers and why she’s happy she was able to “reverse” the work.

The Friends alum, 58, opened up about her “biggest beauty mistakes” during the Tuesday, March 7, episode of the “Gloss Angeles” podcast with hosts Kirbie Johnson and Sara Tan Christensen. “Thinking I was getting older when I was really young, that’s just a bummer, a waste of time,” Cox shared, explaining her decision to try the injectables.

She continued: “It’s a domino effect, it’s like you don’t realize that you look a little off, so then you keep doing more cause you look normal to yourself … You look in the mirror and go, ‘Oh, that looks good,’ you think, and you don’t realize what it looks like to the outside person.”

The Scream star explained that this epiphany prompted her to have her fillers removed. “Thank God they are removable. I think I messed up a lot and now luckily, I was able to reverse most of that, [and now] I’m actually just older.”

Cox previously opened up about dissolving her fillers, telling The Times in a February 2022 interview that she “chased youthfulness for years.”

The Shining Vale actress admitted: “I didn’t realize that, ‘Oh s—t, I’m actually looking really strange with injections and doing stuff to my face that I would never do now.”

Cox told The Times she knew it was time to call it quits when people started talking about her. “There was a period where I went, ‘I’ve got to stop. That’s just crazy.’” Cox added: “The scrutiny is intense.”

Now, the Alabama native is all about maintaining a natural glow with the help of good skincare.

Cox looked as radiant as ever at the Scream VI premiere on Monday, March 6. She owned the red carpet in a little black dress teamed with a blazer, black tights and pointed-toe pumps. She attended the premiere with daughter Coco Arquette, who rocked a red baby doll dress and block heels. (Cox shares Coco, 18, with ex-husband David Arquette, whose character Dewey Riley was killed in Scream 5.)

The Cougar Town alum reprises her role as reporter Gale Weathers in the horror franchise, which she’s starred in since the film’s 1996 debut.

Scream VI officially hits theaters on Friday, March 10.