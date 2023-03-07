Dressed to kill … literally! The cast of Scream 6 attended the film’s red carpet premiere in style.

Leading ladies Courteney Cox, Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera slayed the Monday, March 6, soirée in black ensembles, a fitting choice for the spooky flick, which hits theaters on Friday, March 10.

Cox, 58, looked timeless in a black blazer, which she styled with a little black dress, sheer tights and pointed-toe shoes. The Friends alum attended the celebration with her daughter Coco Arquette, 18, who she shares with ex-husband David Arquette. The Ready to Rumble star’s character, Dewey Riley, was killed in the fifth film. Cox, meanwhile, has played reporter Gale Weathers in all six Scream movies. (Dewey and Gale were married for at least 10 years throughout the duration of the films with their split being revealed in Scream 5.)

Ortega, 20, who reprises her role as Tara Carpenter in the latest installment in the Scream franchise, delivered drama in a design by Jean Paul Gaultier. The look featured a deconstructed blazer atop a strapless button-up shirt. The Wednesday star teamed the garment with black platform heels and a crystal pendant necklace. For glam, Ortega styled her wolf cut in shaggy waves and donned a bold red lip.

Barrera, 32, who stars as Ortega’s older sister Sam Carpenter, showed skin in a sexy Zuhair Murad gown. The sultry number featured cutouts at the bodice and geometric openings on the skirt. The garb was finished with a daring high slit. Barrera finished her outfit with towering pumps and wore her hair in a distressed but chic updo.

Other red carpet standouts included Demi Lovato. The “Confident” singer was a must-see in a black cape gown. The figure-hugging piece featured wing-like sleeves and a cinched waist. The hitmaker complemented the getup with dramatic eye makeup and a sleek coiffure. Lovato’s latest track “Still Alive” appears on the Scream 6 soundtrack. Along with the song, the New Mexico native dropped a horror-inspired music video.

She also appeared in a promo for the movie, which saw her reviving her iconic “Get a job! Stay away from her!” line. (The quote stems from Lovato’s 2016 comments to a super fan after photos surfaced of the person hanging out with Lovato’s sister. Lovato commented, “GET A JOB. STAY AWAY FROM HER” on the pics. Since then, screenshots of Lovato’s comments have gone viral on social media.)

Scream 6 follows the four survivors of Ghostface’s murder spree as they leave Woodsboro behind to start fresh in New York City. In addition to Ortega, Barrera and Cox, the new release also stars Mason Gooding, Liana Liberato, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Samara Weaving. Hayden Panettiere is reprising her role as Kirby Reed, while Neve Campbell exited the project over a salary dispute.

