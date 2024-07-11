In addition to being a style icon, Blake Lively also lends her fashion expertise to help her friends.

Lively, 36, and It Ends With Us author Colleen Hoover each sported a pair of floral jeans while attending an early fan screening of the movie adaptation in Texas last month. Lively’s costar Brandon Sklenar rocked his own pair of floral pants customized by Lively herself.

“If audiences had half the amount of fun we did, we’re gonna put theme parks outta business 🤩,” the actress captioned pics from the event via Instagram on Wednesday, July 10. “In 20 years of doing this, I don’t think I’ve ever experienced anything quite like surprising 2500 fans with an early preview of @itendswithusmovie 🙏 to everyone who showed up in their floral jeans alongside us, including @brandonsklenar (jeans handmade by me & @isabela.ferrer 🌸🤩 🌸).”

Among the photos featured in Lively’s slideshow were behind-the-scenes snaps of herself and costar Isabela Ferrer ironing on floral decals to one of Sklenar’s back pockets, plus an up-close pic of the design result.

Sklenar, 34, was not the only attendee Lively assisted with their screening outfit. “The highlight though was when I got to style sweet @isabela.ferrer in my clothes because she came straight from her job at a restaurant in Brooklyn to this mayhem bc @colleenhoover and I begged her to just hop on a plane,” Lively revealed in the post’s caption. “The best weekend, and this is only the beginning …”

The floral looks were seemingly inspired by Lively’s It Ends With Us character, Lily Bloom, who owns and operates a flower shop. Based on Hoover’s 2016 book of the same name, the film follows Lily as she reunites with her first love, Atlas (Sklenar), just as her romance with her partner Ryle (Justin Baldoni) takes a dangerous turn. (Ferrer portrays a younger version of Lily.)

Last month, Lively promised that the movie will satisfy fans of the novel, telling Entertainment Tonight, “I think that we just did our best to honor the book and honor the fans, and, I think, really make something that works even by itself.”

While Lively lent a helping hand to her costars at the film’s Texas fans screening, the Gossip Girl alum revealed other people have recently taken notice of her giving nature. “I got maybe the best compliment of my life this weekend,” she wrote via Instagram on Wednesday. “Someone on social called me a ‘crown straightener.’ ‘A woman going around straightening all the women’s crowns around her.’”

The compliment “meant so much” to Lively, who added, “It’s those invisible things people see that make us all feel best. I learned that we’re all sparkling leaders 👑, stronger together, from ALL the women in my life, blood and chosen. I am surrounded by crown straighteners.”

It Ends With Us hits theaters on Friday, August 9.