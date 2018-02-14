Cupid can take the day off — Blake Lively gave us a masterclass in Valentine’s Day style as she stepped out for the Michael Kors Fall 2018 show at New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, February 14. The ever-stylish star arrived at the star-studded Vivian Beaumont Theatre at Lincoln Center for the Kors presentation wearing the most festive red trench and heart-adorned shoes, and she has Us wondering if we have time to recreate the adorable look before the day is through.

Her fire engine red belted crackle patent leather tench from the Michael Kors Collection gave us sexy but sweet Jessica Rabbit vibes that perfectly showed off Lively’s ultra fit physique. Earlier this week, Mrs. Ryan Reynolds took to Instagram to candidly share her struggle to lose more than 60 pounds after the birth of her second daughter Inez in September 2016. She cheekily thanked her trainer Don Saladino for kicking her “A double S into shape” and confirmed the unfortunate truth that “you can’t lose the 61 lbs you gained during pregnancy by just scrolling through Instagram and wondering why you don’t look like all the bikini models.” Her hard work has clearly paid off in spades.

Valentine’s Day or not, our favorite part of this super chic ensemble is undoubtedly the whimsical heart heels. While Lively appears to be wearing the $795 Christian Louboutin Doracora Leather Pumps, which are sold out on most websites, Charlotte Olympia makes a similar — albeit nearly as expensive — pair called the Bethany that includes a cutout detail on the side for $690.

Hairstylist Rod Ortega shared on Instagram that he styled Lively’s luscious honey-blonde locks into a simply smooth blowout with long, cascading waves. As is her custom, the mom of two kept her makeup minimal, yet oh so flirty, with sun-kissed skin, bronze eyes and a pretty glossy pout that will have us reaching for our favorite pink lip gloss!

