Getting crafty with couture! Blake Lively is a fabulous actress, amazing mom and, as it turns out, a top notch stylist.

The 34-year-old Gossip Girl alum made some DIY adjustments to her Manolo Blahnik pumps before popping over to the Empire State Building in New York City to talk about her new brand Betty Buzz’s partnership with British Airways .

For the event, Lively clearly wanted to create a monochromatic fashion moment, which she describes as “Dorthony post visit to the Oz Salon.” To achieve the whole vibe, she teamed her stunning satin red Georges Chakra mini dress with an assortment of ruby jewels from Alison Lou, Retroubai, Brent Neale, Lorraine Schwartz and Ofira Jewels.

The only problem? The pendant design on the front of her Manolo Blahnik shoes was a clear color that seemingly threw off the all red moment. Fear not though, Lively just whipped out a bottle of nail polish, brushed along the rhinestones and made the whole look matchy-matchy.

Now, given that the fashion house is known for their fabulous designs, the Age of Adeline star made sure to issue an apology for her, ahem, creativity.

“I’m sorry,” she captioned a picture of her outfit. “@manoloblahnik for painting the white jewels on my shoes with red nail polish as I was walking out the door. Worth it tho??”

Lively also made sure to ask for forgiveness from Max Mara, as she tied their stunning trench coat “like I’m the 5th Golden Girl,” as well as “the color pink,” since she used the hue to “cheat on my red look.” (The star carried a pink and red ombré Chanel bag for the event.)

While the actress’ creative liberties clearly paid off in the end, it’s worth noting that this is far from the first time she decided to go rogue with a designer dud.

In August, she made the highly relatable decision to pair her Prabal Gurung gown, which she wore to the Free Guy premiere, with a pair of Converse kicks.

These fabulous footwear decisions are entirely Livley’s own choices, as she notably works without a stylist. “It’s a lot of work [but] I mean, it’s not hard in that we all dress ourselves every morning,” she told WWD in 2018. “So once you have the clothes, you just pink out what to wear like any other human being does. But it’s easier because you have access to clothes so it’s not that hard.”