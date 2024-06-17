Even Blake Lively’s movie theater attire is swoon-worthy.

At a surprise June 15 screening of her upcoming film, It Ends With Us, the 36-year-old actress opted to wear a pair of floral cutout jeans by Valentino. The mid-rise jeans, which retail for a staggering $19,000, featured embroidered flowers that extended all the way down to her ankles.

Lively paired the unique denim pants with a simple white tank top and blue denim Christian Louboutin pumps. She wore her hair down in her signature tousled waves and sported black eyeliner, shimmery eyeshadow and dewy pink blush.

Lively attended the screening, which took place at an AMC movie theater in Grapevine, Texas, alongside co-stars Brandon Sklenar, Isabela Ferrer and It Ends With Us novelist Colleen Hoover.

Related: You Know You Love Her! Blake Lively Through the Years Serena van der Woodsen is all grown up. Blake Lively got her start on The CW’s Gossip Girl and never looked back. After starring in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, Lively landed the lead in the popular teen drama series, which premiered in 2007. “There wasn’t a period in my life like Serena went […]

While on stage at the screening, Lively excitedly told the audience that all four of them wore floral-themed pants to the event.

She pointed to Sklenar, 33, who turned around to show the audience an embroidered flower on the back of his jeans. At the same time, Ferrer pointed to a tiny embroidered flower on the front of her jeans. Meanwhile, Hoover, 44, showed off her multi-colored floral embroidered jeans which she paired with a flower print shirt.

Their coordinated outfits referenced the flowery name of It Ends With Us protagonist, Lily Bloom, who is played by Lively. It also pays homage to the iconic pink floral design on the cover of the book.

In an Instagram story published on June 16, Lively and Ferrer, who plays a younger version of Lily in the film, posed next to each other in their floral-themed outfits.

Related: Blake Lively's Best Style Moments of All Time The queen of fashion! Blake Lively has cemented herself as an incredible actress, a superstar mom and a total fashionista. After all, there’s no celebrity who does a red carpet like her. She can turn heads in gowns, pants and everything in between. From her colorful and feminine beaded frocks to her penchant for Christian […]

Lively captioned it: “A bouquet of lilies,” adding, “also shout out to the real star of the movie, my @maisonvalentino jeans 🌸🫠🌸.”

It Ends With Us, which hits theaters on August 9, follows Lily Bloom (Lively), as she navigates her feelings for Ryle Kincaid (Justin Baldoni), a successful neurosurgeon, and Atlas Corrigan (Sklenar), her first love who unexpectedly reappears from her past.