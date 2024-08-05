Blake Lively dazzled Us in a number of floral Chanel rings.

Lively, 36, took to Instagram on Sunday, August 4, to show off her Chanel bling — which totals a value of $34,850 — while attending a lunch party for her new haircare brand, Blake Brown. On her right hand, she wore the label’s large Coco Crush ring ($4,050) featuring a quilted pattern, the Pétales de Camélia ring ($9,400), which includes a diamond at the center and an outlined floral design, and the Extrait de Camélia Transformable ring. The rose gold transformable ring, which retails for $12,200, features three diamond embellished flowers that are worn between fingers.

Lively further accessorized with another gold Chanel floral ring on her right middle finger, which is estimated to retail for $9,200, an aquamarine jewel on her left hand from her go-to Lorraine Schwartz, and more gold and silver bands.

The rest of Lively’s getup featured a sheer black lacy top tucked into straight flowy trousers, glittery socks, Chanel heels complete with a bow strap and a flower-shaped leather purse from the French fashion house.

For glam, the actress — who has been embracing florals during her It Ends With Us press tour while she plays florist Lily Bloom — donned a full beat featuring contoured and rosy cheeks, manicured eyebrows, soft eyeshadow, long lashes and pink lips. Her blonde hair was parted to the side and styled in voluminous curls.

“Sleepiest awake person I know,” Lively captioned the post. “@blakebrownbeauty launch lunch 🤎.”

Earlier this month, Lively announced her haircare line, which is named after her father, Ernie Lively, who changed his name from Brown to Lively when he married her mom, Elaine Lively. The brand carries shampoos, hair masks, hydrating products and a mousse.

While sharing info about her line, Blake revealed that she had been working on the brand for seven years.

“We couldn’t have worked harder to make you a handful of products so good that they speak entirely for themselves,” she gushed in a social media post. “I can’t wait for you to give them a try.” Fans can shop the collection exclusively at Target or blakebrownbeauty.com.