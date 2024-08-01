Blake Lively Explains Why Her Beauty Brand Is Named Blake Brown

Blake Lively explained the “intimate” meaning behind the name of her new beauty brand, Blake Brown.

“Brown is my dad’s [last] name,” Lively, 36, said while chatting with Harper’s Bazaar on Wednesday, July 31, referencing her father, Ernie. “My dad took Lively from my mom. I just thought that was really cool.”

Blake’s mom, Elaine Lively, also shares son Eric, 43, with Ernie, who died at age 74 in 2021. Elaine is also the mom of daughters Lori, 57, and Robyn, 52, and son Jason, 56, whom she shares with ex Ronnie Lively.

“I’ve only ever been called Blake Lively, but Blake Brown was on my birth certificate and it would show up in legal documents,” Blake continued. “It was always an identity that I never fully stepped into and it was the most intimate identity and people don’t really know anything about it.”

Blake then gushed about how “important” it was for her to use Brown on her label because she “worked so hard on it.”

“I didn’t want to use Lively because I didn’t want people to think that I was just trying to cash in a celebrity brand. I wanted it to stand for itself,” she explained. “I wanted it to earn people’s respect.”

Elsewhere on social media, Blake’s husband, Ryan Reynolds, joked that he “just found out” her last name is Brown.

“Now that I think about it, Ryan Lively has a nice ring to it,” she quipped while responding to a sweet note from Reynolds, 47. “Your move, Reynolds.”

Earlier this week, Blake announced that Blake Brown will launch exclusively in Target on Sunday, August 4. Her products, which includes two shampoos, treatment masks, a leave-in treatment, a mousse and a dry shampoo, will be available to purchase online at blakebrownbeauty.com one day later.