It’s official! Blake Lively is joining the beauty community with her own brand, Blake Brown Beauty.

Lively, 36, shared via Instagram on Wednesday, July 30, that she’s launching her own company. “7 years in the making, and now my secret is yours… Happy Birthday @blakebrownbeauty 🥳🎁,” she captioned a photo of herself rocking a voluminous blowout, a cherry red lip and peachy eyeshadow. (The Gossip Girl alum’s father’s last name is Brown, but Ernie gave up his name when he married her mother, Elaine Lively.)

Blake continued: “We couldn’t have worked harder to make you a handful of products so good that they speak entirely for themselves. I can’t wait for you to give them a try. @blakebrownbeauty exclusively in @target @targetstyle Aug 4 & BlakeBrownBeauty.com Aug 5.”

In a separate social media post, Blake revealed that her beauty brand will carry hair products.

“Ever since I was a kid, through adolescence, early adulthood, motherhood, work, personal life, whenever, wherever, the single most identifiable part about me has always been my personalit— no? Not my personality? Oh… My hair,” she captioned a reel of herself playing with her locks.

She continued: “To love it well, I’ve found a system that has worked wonders for me, a hack of sorts through decades of working with the very best people in the industry, and silly amounts of trial and error.”

Blake added that she wanted her brand to be vegan, sustainable and “affordable but the same salon/red carpet performance.”

Fans speculated that Blake was launching a beauty brand earlier this week, when @BlakeBrownBeauty launched an account on Instagram with a post of the actress’ iconic blonde locks.

“🤫,” the account wrote in the comments section, as fans questioned whether the account was legitimate. “Is she launching her own beauty brand??” one asked, as another gushed, “SO. EXCITED.”