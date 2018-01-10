The weather outside in New York is certainly frightful — between the frigid temps, the snow and the wind, it can be hard to know what to wear. But Blake Lively is here to prove that a bomb cyclone and polar vortex are no reason to scrimp on style. The actress stepped out in NYC this week wearing Gucci winter hiking boots that prove that your seasonal footwear can be both fashion-forward and uber functional.

About Last Night: See the Best-Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

The All I See Is You star was spotted in an outfit that could have easily be sported by her alter ego Serena Van der Woodsen. Here’s the breakdown: a navy floppy Rag & Bone hat, a long navy coat, studded Valentino back and jeans — but she tied the whole look together with a pair of chunky-soled $1,000 Gucci boots with white laces. Think hiking boots but fashion.

These Are the 10 Best Beauty Looks From the 2018 Golden Globes, Ranked

The best part about Lively’s choice of footwear? It wasn’t unreasonable for the weather. Her boots may be fancy, but the thick rubber sole is perfect for stomping around in the snow without danger of slipping — and they are made to withstand the elements. They might not be snow boots, but they’re certainly winter-appropriate.

Golden Globes 2018 Fashion Trend: Celebs in Nearly Naked Dresses

Lively isn’t the only it-girl to get on board with the fancy AF hiking boot trend. Both Bella and Gigi Hadid have recently been spotted wearing Timberland x Off-White’s collaboration boot, a shoe which blends utilitarian glamour with practical function. Given the winter we’ve been having on the east coast, a fashion-forward hiking boot just may be the wisest investment you make in your wardrobe over the next few months. Afterall, a deep chill is no reason to not feel fabulous.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!