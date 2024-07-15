Blake Lively is taking style inspiration from Britney Spears.

The 36-year-old actress took to Instagram on Saturday, July 13, to share photos from a night out in New York City with friends.

In the photos, Lively wore a Self-Portrait denim mini dress adorned with rhinestones, which she paired with a denim trench coat by Dries Van Noten.

She captioned the post: “You say Canadian Prom Dress, I say It’s Britney B—👖👖👖.”

Lively was likely referring to Spears’ iconic denim-on-denim look, which she wore alongside then-boyfriend Justin Timberlake at the 2001 American Music Awards.

She accessorized the double denim look with a cross-body purse, open-toed strappy heels, a chunky gold chain necklace and an assortment of gold rings. She wore her hair down in her signature loose waves and sported shimmery eyeshadow, bronzed cheeks and glossy pink lips.

The night out in question took place on June 28 at Carbone in New York City. Lively dined at the Italian restaurant with a group of her friends, including Isabela Ferrer, Alex Neustaedter and Hasan Minhaj, to celebrate her It Ends With Us costar Brandon Sklenar’s 34th birthday.

The Gossip Girl alum continued the caption, “Happy belated birthday to @brandonsklenar We had so much fun celebrating with all the @itendswithusmovie cast who was in town. :(.”

She added that Ferrer made her “‘My Size Barbie’ dreams come true” that night by letting her select her outfit, which consisted of a black cut-out dress, rhinestone heels and layered necklaces by Storrow Jewelry.

Lively ended the lengthy caption by stating that although she doesn’t normally endorse paparazzi photos, on this occasion she made an exception.

“*I don’t usually post or encourage pap shots but these guys leave my kids alone so they have my respect 🫡,” she wrote.

Lively shares three daughters — James, 9, Inez, 7, Betty, 4 — with husband Ryan Reynolds. The couple announced the birth of their fourth child in February, whose name and sex they have chosen to keep private.