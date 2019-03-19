Calling all Pretty Little Liars fans! The Freeform network is teaming up with makeup and beauty lounge Blushington to offer free makeup application in celebration of the new spinoff series Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists.

On Wednesday, March 20 from 4 to 7 p.m., costumers can get a complimentary full-face makeup application at any of the Blushington locations. This includes Los Angeles, New York City and Dallas.

But the best part is that participants can choose one of four looks all inspired by characters from the show. So for instance if you fancy yourself an Alison, you can show that it off with the Lucky Stars look, which is all about defined eyes and strong lips. Then there is Mona’s Simply Glowing that focuses on creating a warm and radiant complexion. With Ava’s Smoke and Mirrors you can get a beautiful dramatic smokey eye that’s perfect for any night out. And then there’s Caitlin’s Pure and Natural, which is all about enhancing one’s natural beauty with a minimal finish.

Now set in college, the more adult version of the series means more mature looks. This range of options means there’s something for any occasion from an average weekday to a sexy date night or even a wild girl’s night out.

So how can you get in on this? It’s so simple. All you have to do is book an appointment online using the code “PLL.” Bonus: If you already have a pre-existing appointment booked for Wednesday, the typically $60 service becomes completely free!

Premiering later Wednesday night at 9 p.m. ET on Freeform, we can’t think of a better way to get ready to dive back into their dark and mysterious world.

