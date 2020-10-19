BMX Star Nigel Sylvester on His Functional and Fashionable Style

Riding in style! BMX star Nigel Sylvester is known for his bicycling skills and stunts, but he also has a knack for fashion, which made his partnership with Coach Men and stylist Blood Osiris for the brand’s new outerwear campaign a perfect fit.

“Coach approached me regarding the new direction for the brand and their ideas and progressive thinking in regards to inclusion and diversity,” he tells Stylish exclusively.

“They gave me the ability to creative direct the outerwear campaign, so I decided to highlight the one place in NYC that matters to me the most, my hometown of Queens, New York,” he adds.

In the campaign shots, Sylvester can be seen posing on bikes while wearing some of his favorite pieces from the latest drop including the soft leather trucker, puffer and reversible shearing jackets.

“Style and Functionality are definitely important to me. … I feel my best when I’m riding my bike and I’m rocking an outfit that truly exudes positive energy and vibes,” the athlete says.

As for how his closet picks have changed over the years: “When I was younger, my style reflected what was happening in the streets of Queens. As I matured, I incorporated influences from my travels around the world.”

“I realized I want the items I’m wearing to be just as mobile and functional as I am when I’m riding my bike. Simultaneously, I want the fit and look to be both bold and strong,” he notes.

And that’s exactly why he can’t get enough of the new launch. “I’ve figured out how to seamlessly style pieces that are authentic and sought after amongst my BMX community,” Sylvester says.

The Coach Men’s outerwear collection is available now online at Coach.com and at Coach stores worldwide.