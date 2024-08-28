Influencer Bobbi Althoff isn’t here for people commenting on her looks.

Althoff, 27, took to TikTok on Tuesday, August 27, to clap back at haters who accused her of getting filler in her face. “I am so tired of all the comments of people saying, ‘she ruined her face’ and ‘she can’t even move her face, it’s so frozen, she has so much filler,’” Althoff said in the since-deleted video, per People.

“Let me just set the record straight real quick,” she continued. “The only thing I have done to my face is that I have a little bit of filler in my upper lip, OK? That is it. I do not have cheek filler but you guys seem to think I do because I put on a lot of weight.”

The “Really Good Podcast” host — who has gone viral for her deadpan interview technique — went on to explain that she stopped breastfeeding, she “put on 20 pounds.”

“A lot of that weight went into my face,” she said. “I try not to care too much about negative comments but can a girl gain some weight in her face without you guys f—king saying, ‘She has cheek filler?’”

Althoff added, “Can a girl be insecure about her upper lip and get some f—king lip filler without you guys f—king commenting on it?”

Bobbi shares daughters, Luca, 3, and Isla, 2, with ex-husband Cory Althoff.

While Bobbi keeps her childrens’ life private for the most part, she celebrated her little ones’ birthdays in Hawaii in June. At the time, she shared a number of photos of her playing on the beach with Luca and Isla.

“So grateful for this life, wouldn’t change a thing,” she captioned the photos. “Spent the week in Hawaii with my girls + some family to celebrate my girls turning 2 and 4 this month and it was perfect.”