Podcaster Bobbi Althoff is shutting down claims that she’s been intimately involved with her interview subjects.

“I am really sick of seeing [this comment]. Anyone who says stuff like this is so f–king ignorant,” Althoff, 26, wrote via Instagram Story on Tuesday, July 16, referring to a follower’s comment about divorcing ex Cory Althoff to be “passed around” by different men. “You don’t know why my marriage ended, that we are both so much happier apart than we ever were together. That now our kids get to see two happy parents instead of zero.”

Bobbi also denied the rumors that she hooked up with one of her “Really Good Podcast” guests. (She has interviewed the likes of Drake, Lil Yachty, Jimmy Kimmel, Jessica Alba and more.)

“I have never slept with someone I interview. I don’t sleep around and I rarely ever go out,” she said. “But you guys can’t f—king believe that a woman can be around men without sleeping with them. It’s so frustrating that I can’t post a single thing out comments that I’m being passed around. Go live the lives you deserve and shut the f—k up.”

In a follow-up post, Bobbi slammed trolls, who criticize her for being a single parent.

“Like do you really believe that it was my dream in life to be a divorced mom of 2 kids by 25?” Bobbi wrote on Tuesday. “Obviously not. I’m obviously insecure about it & wish things played out differently in my life. But that’s life, things don’t always end up how we expect them to.”

Bobbi was married to Cory, 34, between 2019 and 2024. He filed for divorce in February, citing irreconcilable differences. The estranged couple have two daughters, whose names they have not publicly shared. (Bobbi jokingly refers to their kids as Richard and Concrete across social media.)

“As most of you have heard, Cory and I have filed for divorce. As sad as I am right now, I am so thankful for the time I got to be his wife,” Bobbi wrote via Instagram at the time. “Our girls are so lucky to have him as a father and I am so lucky to be able to coparent with such an incredible father and person. While our relationship did not work out as husband and wife, we will always be friends and I will always love him.”