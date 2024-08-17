Bobbi Althoff and Cory Althoff‘s divorce has been finalized after four years of marriage.

Per the couple’s Thursday, August 15, settlement agreement obtained by People, the “Really Good Podcast” host, 27, and her ex, 34, will not pay spousal support or child support to each other, and they will keep their respective debts and assets separate.

They also agreed to joint legal custody of their two daughters, Isla, 2, and Luca, 4. Bobbi will have primary physical custody of the children, while Cory will have them Saturday to Monday each weekend, plus one overnight weeknight visitation.

Back in February, Cory sparked headlines by filing for divorce. The pair had been separated since July 4, 2023, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly. Cory cited irreconcilable differences as his reason for the split.

“Our girls are so lucky to have him as a father,” Bobbi wrote at the time of the divorce filing, “and I am so lucky to be able to coparent with such an incredible father and person.”

Last month, Bobbi took to social media in order to shut down rumors that she’s been intimately involved with her interview subjects.

“I am really sick of seeing [this comment]. Anyone who says stuff like this is so f—king ignorant,” she wrote via Instagram Story on July 16, referring to a follower’s comment about being “passed around” by different men.

“You don’t know why my marriage ended, that we are both so much happier apart than we ever were together. That now our kids get to see two happy parents instead of zero,” she added.

Bobbi also denied claims that she hooked up with a guest of her podcast, on which she has interviewed the likes of Drake, Lil Yachty, Jimmy Kimmel, Jessica Alba and more.

“I have never slept with someone I interview. I don’t sleep around and I rarely ever go out,” she said. “But you guys can’t f—king believe that a woman can be around men without sleeping with them. It’s so frustrating that I can’t post a single thing [with]out comments that I’m being passed around. Go live the lives you deserve and shut the f—k up.”

She also had strong words for those who criticize her for being a single parent. “Like do you really believe that it was my dream in life to be a divorced mom of 2 kids by 25?” she wrote at the time. “Obviously not. I’m obviously insecure about it & wish things played out differently in my life. But that’s life, things don’t always end up how we expect them to.”