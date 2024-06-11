Bradley Cooper debuted an interesting new facial hair look.

Cooper, 49, stepped out with a new funky beard while taking a stroll in New York City on Monday, June 10. His facial hair, which was previously styled in an all-over scruff, features a clean-shaven chin surrounded by a full mustache and sideburns. The rest of Cooper’s hair was styled in a messy — but cool — coiffure complete with his bangs flopping over his forehead.

Cooper paired his new facial hair with a black top finished with ivory floral embroidery and blue jeans. He accessorized with black sunglasses and Air Jordan sneakers.

The actor started growing out his hair after he rocked minimal scruff at the 2024 Oscars in March. For Movie’s Biggest Night, he rocked a mustache and soft hair on his cheeks.

Cooper elevated the style with a Louis Vuitton suit featuring a double-breasted blazer complete with blue buttons, a white dress shirt and wide-leg pants.

Through the years, Cooper has experimented with a number of hairstyles. In 2001, he rocked blonde hair and a subtle goatee. He rocked the platinum blonde locks parted down to side and styled in beachy waves.

In 2007, he sported a spiky hairdo. He showed off the coiffure at the Sixth Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball, when he wore a gray suit and white undershirt.

One of Cooper’s most popular haircuts came in 2009 when he starred in The Hangover. For the movie, he rocked flowy strands that were parted down the middle and swept across his forehead.

In 2013, Cooper grew his brunette strands out to his ears and wore them straightened. He later grew his hair even longer in 2018 while playing Jackson Maine in A Star Is Born.

Three years later, he debuted a buzz cut before growing out his curls until 2023. That same year, Cooper shaved his locks and embraced his salt-and-pepper strands.