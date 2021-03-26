Brandi Glanville Got ‘Painful’ Burns After At-Home Psoriasis Treatment: Pic

Big misunderstanding. Brandi Glanville’s face looked noticeably different during an appearance on Australia’s The Morning Show on March 25. After many outlets called out that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum was “unrecognizable” and must have gone under the knife.

Glanville put plastic surgery rumors to bed once for all via Twitter. She shared a shocking photo of half of her badly burned and scabbed face, with patches of redness and blisters.

“So this happened to me in December 2nd degree burns all over my face from an accident with a psoriasis light I am still healing & really didn’t want to share these photos but since @DailyMail is attacking my looks here is the 411,” she captioned the throwback photo.

The Drinking and Tweeting: And Other Brandi Blunders author added she felt forced into sharing her painful experience. “Honestly it’s not something I wanted out there or I wanted to share all and it was so depressing but I just feel like I have to defend myself, I’m still healing.”

Leah Van Bryan, who stars in The Internet Ruined My Life, commented on the jarring image, writing, “Omg Brandi you poor woman I hope you’re ok, that’s disgraceful what they’re doing to you.”

Glanville responded to the comment, providing more details about how the accident happened in the first place.

“I’m OK but you know it happened in December. I’m still swollen and having people attack my looks just makes me feel like I never wanna leave my house and I just want to cry.”

She continued to explain that her her “retinas were burned” and her “eyelashes burned off.” It was so “painful” that she couldn’t even open her eyes for three whole days.

The burns occurred after a miscommunication between the reality star and her doctor. While she was supposed to hold the light over her face for 17.3 seconds, Glanville mistakenly left it there for 17.3 minutes. She adds that the burns were “completely my fault, it was supposed to help the psoriasis that was overtaking my face from stress.”

The fashion designer opened up about her struggle with psoriasis, which is a chronic skin condition, back in a November 2020 on Instagram. “For Friday the 13th I’m sharing something scary! Psoriasis taking over my face & I’m depressed about it. Thank God for masks,” she captioned the car selfie, showing a flare up by her nose.