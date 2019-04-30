Brazilian male model Tales Cotta died after collapsing on the catwalk at Sao Paulo Fashion Week on April 27. The cause of death still remains unknown to the public.

How Sarah Hyland Learned to Love Her Body — Through Body Wash

While walking for Ocksa on Saturday, the 26-year-old fell down after it appeared he had tripped over his shoelaces walking down the runway. According to the newspaper Folha de S Paulo, front row spectators thought it was all part of the performance until other models looked on horrified. They then quickly rushed up to help.

Shortly after emergency support staff arrived, providing treatment on the spot before rushing Cotta to the hospital. He was pronounced dead there not long after.

The fashion event organizers took to Twitter to issue a statement, providing very little details beyond confirming his death. “We’re sorry for the loss,” they wrote. “And send our deepest condolences to Tales’ family.”

The Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya Runway Celebrated Black Culture and Inclusivity

According to an Instagram post by his management agency, the model was healthy — he maintained a good vegetarian diet and never used any illicit substances. “[He] was in full condition to participate in the runway show,” the agency wrote in the Instagram caption. “We await the medical report and ask for respect at this time of deep sadness. We are providing support to the family and friends of Tales Cotta, who will be forever in our hearts and memory.”

On April 30, the agency further paid tribute to Cotta, posting a video to Instagram of him walking for fashion brand Ratier. “This will be one of the most enjoyable memories of our platinum star,” the English translation of the accompanying caption reads. “See your success, talent and potential to always believe in your dreams and make them come true, and inspire everyone with your focus.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!