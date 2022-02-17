Spilling her secrets! Britney Spears just shared her genius beauty hack for looking younger – and it’s safe to say that the 40-year-old singer is onto something. So, what trick does the “Toxic” vocalist have up her sleeve? Well, it boils down to a fabulous haircut and minimal makeup.

“If you want to look 10 years younger I suggest you cut bangs and wear only mascara !!!! It’s kind of crazy,” the Crossroads star captioned a Wednesday, February 16, Instagram photo.

The proof is in the picture, because with a fresh haircut and glowy glam, there’s no denying that Spears looks amazing. Naturally, fans took notice and hyped up the singer in the comments section.

“You look so fresh! And I love this more natural eye look on you,” a user wrote, while another said, “You look so healthy and glowing here! Love it.” Someone else added: “Love the clear eyes and the mascara look!! Looking young as a baby.”

The best part of the whole thing? Spears’ new discovery is actually the silver lining of a beauty experimentation gone wrong.

Spears dyed her hair purple before jetting off to Maui with fiancé Sam Asghari in January. While the star can rock any color if you ask Us, she has been very vocal about her “horrible” lilac hue.

“When I was in Maui for 21 days I couldn’t get my hair done so I had so much time to play with it myself🙄🙄😂😂😳😳 !!! I actually love playing with my hair … it’s therapeutic …. anyways my bangs were so long so I cut them … you can see it now that my hair is blonde again !!!” she wrote in her caption.

While the highlights weren’t a win, don’t expect that to hold the “Lucky” singer back. She’s contemplating another style switch up! She added: “I might go red next week … who knows 🙄🙄🙄🌹🌹🌹???”

Spears was initially swayed into dyeing her hair purple after having a chat with her nail artist in January. “Here’s me with purple hair 🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🙄🙄🙄🙄 I’m bored, ok???” she captioned an Instagram post at the time, debuting her new look. “Very bored so my nail girl said do it !!!! Girl … I did it but not sure I like it but hey … Here’s me in a 100 dollar mini dress with my boots.”

This is far from the first time the “…Oops I Did It Again” singer has switched up her style. She’s previously rocked “butter blonde,” green and purple ombré hair, brunette locks and an auburn hue.

