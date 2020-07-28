Britney Spears is trying out a new look! Well, sort of.

On Monday, July 27, the 38-year-old songstress shared a pic of herself rocking head-to-toe white henna tattoos, which she showed off in an itty-bitty snakeskin print bikini.

“So I got carried away with henna,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “I think I’m going for a bohemian look in the second picture …. not sure what my hands on my hips are about 😂😜🤣!!! I guess I’m demanding attention 🙄🙄🙄 !!!!”

The second snap features the “Toxic” singer striking a pose in a textile print cropped peasant blouse-style top with poofy short-sleeves.

Though the pop icon has previously said “she doesn’t even like ink,” she does have a couple of real tattoos of her own, including a pink dice on her left wrist that she got with ex-husband Kevin Federline. However, back in March, she revealed that she’s thinking of getting it removed. “Albert Einstein once said ‘God does not play dice with the universe’ …. so maybe I shouldn’t have gotten the pink dice 7 on my left arm,”she wrote in an Instagram caption alongside a photo of the design. Then she noted, “I don’t even like ink …. guess I should remove it ?!?!!!!”

It must just be permanent tats she doesn’t like.

Monday’s henna post comes a week after the blonde beauty revealed that she’s currently loving the no-makeup makeup look. On Monday, July 20, Spears shared a fresh-faced selfie looking gorgeous with little to not makeup, except for some mascara.

“Who would have thunk it ?!?! After all this time in my life I’m just now learning that no makeup is the way to go,” she wrote in the caption. “I mean a little makeup is fun but after spending so much time in hair and makeup chairs to look flawless … I think a natural look is the way to go. It makes you look waaaay younger and so much better. ”

She concluded, “Pssss YES …. I know I’m wearing mascara in this 😉!!!!”

