



Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and their daughter Luna all got henna tattoos for the cutest — and loveliest — parent-child bonding experience.

On Saturday, August 24, the mother of two posted a series of pictures to Instagram showcasing all three of the family’s gorgeous temporary designs.

The 33-year-old cookbook author got a large intricate design inked from her middle finger down to her hand onto the middle of her forearm. The 3-year-old got a much more conservative tat that was a pretty floral pattern done on the center of her hand and on her fingers. With her little fingers nails painted royal blue, Luna may just be the most stylish 3-year-old around. As for her dad’s, his was on the inside of his forearm and matched his daughter’s floral pattern with a bolder circular design. No word on whether little Miles, 1-year-old, also partook in the fun.

“Must Instagram henna,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “It is law.” She would know! After all, she is essentially the queen of social media. Whether she’s clapping back at trolls or trolling her own partner for being a “bad Instagram husband,” she knows what’s what when it comes to the Insta code of ethics. And if she says it has to be ‘grammed, it has to be ‘grammed.

This isn’t the first time the couple has gotten matching family tattoos. Back in April, they debuted their permanent tats in an Instagram post on April 4. “Hey guys please don’t talk to us unless u have tattoos,” the Lip Sync Battle cohost joked in the caption. “We are a cool tattoo family now and we only want to talk to other tattoo families (srry if this seems harsh).”

Just as chic as the hennas, the forearm ink created by celeb go-to artist Winter Stone, the sleek design features script that reads the names of each other and their children in one clean line. So while Teigen’s reads “johnlunamiles,” Legend’s is “chrissylunamiles.”

