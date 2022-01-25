Regrets! Britney Spears Thinks Her Purple Hair Is ‘Absolutely Horrible

Regrets! Britney Spears might be going back to blonde sooner than expected. Because as it turns out, she’s not a huge fan of her new lilac hue.

“I will be honest I think my purple hair is absolutely horrible … I wish someone would have told me 😂🤷🏼‍♀️!!!!” the 40-year-old singer captioned a Monday, January 24, Instagram post, which featured a slideshow of images from her Maui vacation with fiancé Sam Asghari.

The “Circus” vocalist originally decided to ditch her blonde locks in favor of a funkier hue last week after a little convincing from her nail artist. “Here’s me with purple hair 🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🙄🙄🙄🙄 I’m bored, ok??? Very bored so my nail girl said do it !!!! Girl … I did it but not sure I like it but hey … Here’s me in a 100 dollar mini dress with my boots,” she captioned her post at the time.

While the Crossroads star may not be on board with her tress transformation, it’s safe to say that her fans are absolutely loving the new look.

“You are beautiful with any hair color and in any body,” a user wrote, while another said, “I think your hair looks amazing.” Someone else added: “I think the hair actually looks great. Switching it up is always fun.”

Changing up her hair has been something the star has been doing pretty frequently in recent months. Following the end of her conservatorship in November 2021, the “… Oops I Did It Again” singer paid a visit to her go-to hairstylist Dimitri Giannetos, who also works with Camila Cabello and Chrissy Teigen, for a refresh.

“New butter blonde locks for @brtineyspears by urs truly,” Giannetos captioned a photos of the star’s new hue. Fans were all on board, taking the comments section by storm.

“Such an incredible transformation from outside and inside. She’s a queen! And you rock with this hair transformation,” a user wrote. Another person said, “Gorgeous!!!”

While honey-colored locks is her norm, Spears has historically embraced just about every color under the sun. During her engagement to Asghari in September 2021 she rocked some fiery red low lights.

Months prior, she oh-so subtly debuted a light pink tress transformation on the ‘gram, proving no explanation or details about her switch up. “Miss pussycat loves to bite,” she captioned a photo of herself in a cheetah catsuit. “Be careful ladies and gentlemen.”

Spears has also rocked green and purple ombré hair, brunette locks and even an auburn hue over the years.