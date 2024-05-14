Brooke Shields found a creative new way to connect with her daughters.

The 58-year-old actress took to Instagram on Monday, May 13, to reveal the matching tattoos she has with both of her daughters — Rowan Francis Henchy, 20, and Grier Hammond Henchy, 18.

In the first photo, Brooke posed with Rowan at a special screening of Netflix’s Mother of the Bride in Los Angeles on May 8. The mother-daughter duo, who wore coordinated red dresses to the event, each pointed at their matching ladybug tattoos on the red carpet. While Rowan revealed that her tattoo is on her ankle, Brooke’s is on the inside of her wrist.

The second and third photos featured Brooke and her daughter Grier showing off their matching tattoos, which depict a woman standing in heels and facing her daughter, who is standing in heels that are too big for her smaller feet. Brooke’s tattoo is on the inside of her right arm, while Grier’s is on her left wrist.

Related: Brooke Shields and Chris Henchy's Family Album With 2 Daughters: Photos Brooke Shields is an accomplished actress, model and author, but her most beloved gig is being a mom. The Suddenly Susan alum shares daughters Rowan (born in May 2003) and Grier (born in April 2006) with husband Chris Henchy, whom she married in 2001. Though the New York native often shares joyful updates about the […]

Brooke captioned the post: “Matching tattoos with both of my girls. There’s nothing like being a mama. 🐞👠 #mothersday”

Brooke shares both daughters with her husband Chris Henchy. The couple have been married since 2001.

While The Blue Lagoon actress’ relationship with her daughters is clearly strong, her relationship with her own mother, Teri Shields, was much more complex. Teri managed Brooke’s career for over twenty years. During that time, Brooke was exploited as a child actress in the entertainment industry while Teri suffered from alcoholism.

In her 2014 memoir, There Was a Little Girl: The Real Story of My Mother and Me, Brooke detailed their challenging relationship.

Related: Real-Life Meet-Cute! Brooke Shields, Chris Henchy's Relationship Timeline Straight out of a romantic comedy! Brooke Shields and husband Chris Henchy‘s first meeting sounds like something out of a Nora Ephron screenplay — and their relationship has been thriving ever since. The former model and the film producer had a chance encounter in 1999 while Shields was filming the sitcom Suddenly Susan. During the […]

“With regard to my mother, it felt like it was never enough,” she wrote. “Nothing I said or did seemed correct or could make her stop getting drunk or feel deeper happiness. I felt helpless. Why wasn’t I enough to help her stop drinking?”