When Brooke Shields’ daughter Grier Hammond Henchy joined her mom on the red carpet in New York City on Sunday, December 10, fans were quick to recognize her dress.

Grier, 17, wore the same gown that her mom Shields, 58, wore to the Hope Ball in Los Angeles 2006 — just six months after giving birth to her daughter.

The dress in question is a strapless, long black silk number designed by Richard Tyler. Grier teamed it with a pair of pointy black pumps, a silver watch and gold hoop earrings. She wore her hair straightened and tucked behind her ears. For glam, Grier played up her eyes with long lashes and winged black eyeliner.

If you rewind 17 years ago, Shields paired the sleek dress with black open-toed heels, a black mini purse, a thick silver bangle and dangling earrings. The actress and model wore her hair up with one face framing piece swept to the side. Like her daughter, Shields also had on black winged eyeliner and long lashes.

On Sunday, Shields opted to wear a similar look — a black floor-length dress featuring thin spaghetti straps. She paired this with a simple silver bracelet, a star-shaped pendant necklace and silver hoop earrings. Shields wore her hair down in loose waves and sported her signature red lipstick.

This is far from the first time that one of Shields’ daughters has borrowed from her wardrobe. Her oldest daughter, Rowan Francis Henchy, wore the iconic red dress Shields wore to the 1998 Golden Globes to her high school prom in June 2021. (Shields shares her daughters with husband Chris Henchy.)

At the time, Shields posted a series of Instagram photos of Rowan, now 20, wearing the memorable dress. In the caption, she wrote: “I thought it was a special night when I was nominated for a Golden Globe and wore this dress in 1998, but nothing could have prepared me to see my daughter wearing it to her prom ❤️ proud mama!”

The event on Sunday was CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute, an annual awards ceremony hosted by Anderson Cooper and Laura Coates that honors individuals who have made an outstanding difference to their communities and the world at large.

Other attendees included Rachel Zegler, Amanda Seyfried, Joe Manganiello, Sterling K. Brown and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.