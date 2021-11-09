How Brooke Shields Feels About Daughter Rowan, 18, Being in College

Nearing an empty nest! Three months after Brooke Shields’ eldest daughter, Rowan, started college, the actress exclusively told Us Weekly how she feels about the transition.

“I miss her every day,” the model, 56, gushed at Glamour’s Women of the Year in New York City on Monday, November 8.

The New York native, who is also the mother of daughter Grier, 15, with husband Chris Henchy, documented Rowan’s college drop-off in August.

“My unique and extraordinary baby girl spreading her wings,” the There Was a Little Girl author wrote via Instagram at the time. “I love you so. We are so proud of you. This was the saddest drive away from anywhere I’ve ever had to make. But my baby is BEGINNING one of the most important adventures of her life to date … NOW!”

Two months prior, the Blue Lagoon star told her Instagram followers that she wore waterproof mascara when Rowan left high school. “My baby girl’s graduation and she performed at the celebration,” Shields captioned June photos and videos from the milestone moment.

As “a graduation gift and memory,” the mother-daughter pair got matching ladybug tattoos. “I’m so proud of you, I love you more than words can say,” the Pretty Baby star captioned Instagram photos of their new ink.

That same month, the then-senior wore one of her mom’s gowns to prom. Shields explained via Instagram: “I thought it was a special night when I was nominated for a Golden Globe and wore this dress in 1998, but nothing could have prepared me to see my daughter wearing it to her prom. Proud mama!”

The There was a Little Girl author and Henchy, 57, enjoyed their “first family weekend” with Rowan at Wake Forest University last month, and the teenager came home for a visit on Sunday, November 7.

While raising her girls, Shields was intentional about making them work summer jobs, she exclusively told Us in September 2020, noting that Rowan and Grier were proud to “get a paycheck every week.”

The Endless Love star added at the time: “This was their hard-earned money. And they realized how hard it was to get that check, that piece of paper. … At first, they just handed [the checks] to me and said, ‘Well, can you put this somewhere?’ And then it became, ‘OK, let’s show you how this works.’ There are baby steps.”

