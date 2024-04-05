Romantic comedies are making a comeback this year and — one Brooke Shields Mother of the Bride is sure to set your summer on fire.

The Netflix film follows Lana (Shields), a mother who travels abroad to attend her daughter Emma’s (Miranda Cosgrove) wedding. As the pair start to plan everything for Emma’s big day, things suddenly take a surprising turn when someone Lana never thought she’d see again ends up showing up for the wedding festivities. “You’re invited to the mother of all destination weddings 💌,” Shields, 58, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, April 4, alongside a cute on-set photo, adding, “Save the date.”

Keep scrolling for everything to know about Mother of the Bride.

When Is ‘Mother of the Bride’ Going to Be Released?

The film will come out on Thursday, May 9, on Netflix.

What Is the Plot of ‘Mother of the Bride’?

Mother of the Bride tells the story of Lana , a woman whose daughter comes home and drops a bombshell: she’s getting married in one month in Thailand. While Lana’s trying to wrap her head around the big news, she learns that her daughter’s fiancé, RJ (Sean Teale), is the son of her college sweetheart Will (Benjamin Bratt).

Who Is in the ‘Mother of the Bride’ Cast?

In addition to Shields, Cosgrove, Bratt and Teale, Mother of the Bride also includes Chad Michael Murray, Rachael Harris, Michael McDonald, Wilson Cruz, Tasneem Roc and Dalip Sondh.

Is ‘Mother of the Bride’ a Spinoff of ‘Father of the Bride’?

While the movie’s title is similar to the 2022 romantic comedy based on Edward Streeter’s 1949 novel of the same name, Mother of the Bride is not related to either property. It’s also not a sequel to the 1991 Steve Martin film.

Was ‘Mother of the Bride’ Filmed on Location?

The cast and crew shot the movie in Thailand. Cosgrove revealed that being overseas as a cast helped them all bond.

“We spent pretty much every day together for the six weeks we were in Thailand filming,” she told People in an April interview. “And one of the special things about making the movie was — since we were so far away from home, all of us, and in a new place — I really feel like we all got to know each other pretty fast.”

Who Directed ‘Mother of the Bride’ ?

The romantic comedy was directed by Mark Waters, who is known for Mean Girls, Freaky Friday, Mr. Popper’s Penguins and more.