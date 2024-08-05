Brooke Shields is parting ways with her iconic Calvin Klein jeans from 1980.

Shields, 59, is auctioning off the pair of blue denims she wore during a Calvin Klein ad in Studio Actions’ upcoming auction, “From Bombshells to Blasters: An Auction You Can’t Refuse.” The jeans, which feature a mid-rise and fitted legs, are estimated to be worth over $50,000. According to Studio Actions, the jeans are in “very good condition.”

Shields opened up to Studio Actions about giving away her jeans, sharing, “I hope that somebody enjoys these just as much as I have and finds them as meaningful as I do. I can’t wait for someone to show these off!”

She joked, “Can you imagine my waist was ever that small? It’s terrifying!”

Related: Brooke Shields' Best Fashion Moments of All Time We’re taking a look back at Brooke Shields‘ lifetime of fab fashion moments. The brunette beauty booked her first modeling gig when she was just 11 months old, and, needless to day, she never looked back. From starring in movies like Pretty Baby and Blue Lagoon to posing in *that* Calvin Klein Jeans ad, Shields […]

Shields is also giving away a vintage cheerleading sweater from her high school, Dwight-Englewood. “I’m very proud of this sweater and it has a special place in my heart, and I hope that matters to somebody else,” she gushed. “Each of these items represent a different chapter of my life, and I think it’s really meaningful to be able to share these personal memories and parts of myself with people who will appreciate them.”

When Shields modeled the jeans for the brand’s ad in 1980, she was only 15 years old. In the ad, she posed in the pants while sitting on the floor and whistling. “You wanna know what comes between me and my Calvins? Nothing,” she said. While successful, the ad later faced controversy for being so sexy while Shields was underage.

Related: Brooke Shields and Chris Henchy's Family Album With 2 Daughters: Photos Brooke Shields is an accomplished actress, model and author, but her most beloved gig is being a mom. The Suddenly Susan alum shares daughters Rowan (born in May 2003) and Grier (born in April 2006) with husband Chris Henchy, whom she married in 2001. Though the New York native often shares joyful updates about the […]

The auction will take place from September 20-22 and October 25- 27 in Burbank, California. Pre-bidding will start on August 20 at StudioActions.com.

Other items that will be auctioned off include Shields’ Blue Lagoon script, the mask that Ryan Reynolds wore in Deadpool and Marlon Brando’s Superman costume from the 1978 film.