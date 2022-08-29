Stylish and in love! Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have mastered the art of coordinated couple style.

The lovebirds, who tied the knot in April, attended an event for Wendy’s Strawberry Frosty at Offsunset in Los Angeles on Saturday, August 27, in matching pink outfits.

Peltz, 27, opted for a gathered pastel frock from Versace — the exact same dress Madonna wore to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2009. She shared a photo of the “Hung Up” singer, 64, rocking the look via her Instagram Story. The Transformers star complemented the dress with a pair of glittery heels and a fuchsia shoulder bag.

Beckham, 23, for his part, played it cool in a class white T-shirt, soft pastel pants and chunky hot pink sneakers.

The candy-colored moment comes after Peltz shared a photo via Instagram of the duo rocking a different coordinated look while out on a coffee run on August 25. The actress sported a black tube top, a caramel knee-length skirt and platform boots. She also carried a black purse and rocked bug-eye sunglasses.

The chef kept it casual in a black T-shirt, baggy jeans and white sneakers with brown paneling.

Beckham and Peltz said “I do” in Palm Beach, Florida at the movie star’s family home. For the big day, Peltz wore a custom Valentino Haute Couture dress that featured a square neckline and a long-flowing train. She finalized the look with satin pumps, a lace veil and matching gloves. The groom looked dapper in a classic Dior tuxedo.

Earlier this month, Peltz and Beckham finally addressed rumors that his wife is feuding with his mother, Victoria Beckham. Fans believed there was tension between the women when Peltz didn’t walk down the aisle in one of Victoria’s designs. Nicola cleared the air in her husband’s cover story for Variety‘s 2022 Power of Young Hollywood series.

“I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, [Victoria] realized that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress,” the Bates Motel alum explained. “She didn’t say you can’t wear it; I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it.”

According to the New York native, fans “ran with” the feud narrative to a surprising extent. Brooklyn was less fazed by the gossip due to growing up in the spotlight. “They’re always going to try and put people down,” he told Variety of trolls. “But everyone gets along, which is good.”