Brooklyn Beckham Debuts Yet Another Tattoo for His Fiancee Nicola Peltz

Another day, another Brooklyn Beckham tattoo for Nicola Peltz.

On Wednesday, January 20, the 21-year-old debuted yet another tat in honor of his fiancée. The 26-year-old model posted a picture of the photographer’s hand on her leg, writing, “Forever my person.” In the snap, Beckham’s new ink is on full display (along with some older tats).

The script written on his arm appears to read, “My life, my love, my truth, my breath, my reason, my beauty, my precious.” Sure does seem like a tribute to Peltz! After all, he loves getting body art to commemorate his relationship with her. He even got a new tat for her birthday.

On January 12, Peltz showed off her soon-to-be-hubby’s ink in an Instagram Story, writing, “Best birthday gift.” In the snap, you can see the name “Gina” written on his arm. As it turns out, this is the name of Peltz’s late grandmother, who passed away on her birthday in January 2020.

“I cant believe it’s been a year since you left earth,” she wrote in an Instagram caption on January 9 while sharing snaps of her grandma. “I will forever miss you and I wish so badly you could come visit me. I still don’t understand why you left on my birthday and I hope I can understand one day. today will always be for you. every time I see a rose I know you’re here with me.”

Her fiancé showed his support in the comments, writing, “Beautiful heart, beauty soul, beautiful person ❤️❤️❤️.” His mom, Victoria Beckham, also chimed in. “Happy birthday x we love u!!! Kisses xxxxxx 💝,” she commented.

Brooklyn definitely takes after his dad David Beckham when it comes to tattoos, never shying away from bold designs. But it seems like lately all of Brooklyn’s ink has to do with Peltz. For instance, in October, 2020, he showed off a giant of a pair of eyes on the back of his neck. Though he never confirmed or denied it, fans were quick to speculate that it was an intricate recreation of Peltz’s peepers.

“Wait are those Nicolas eyes on the back of his neck..?” one commenter asked, while another simply wrote, “Omg you tattooed her eyes.”

The couple announced in July 2020 that they were engaged after less than a year of dating. “Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes,” Brooklyn wrote in an Instagram post on July 11. “I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day ❤️ I love you baby xx.”

