Brooklyn Beckham comes from creative stock — that’s surely not news. The photographic wunderkind published a book of his amateur work called “What I See” in 2017 and now the 19-year-old has made his official debut as a fashion photographer.

About Last Night: See the Best-Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

1883 Magazine relaunched its print mag for Summer 2018 and to celebrate, the publication had the eldest spawn of David and Victoria Beckham shoot Sophie Turner for the cover. The issue’s theme is Royalty and includes references to Game of Thrones and X-Men (Turner stars in both).

Jennifer Garner Is Redefining Arm Goals: See the Photos

Turner shared her excitement about working with Beckham in a press release via the magazine. “It was so amazing working with Brooklyn. We haven’t worked together before; we hadn’t actually met either which is quite strange. Yeah, we met on the shoot, but we’d been messaging back and forth on Instagram, with ideas and the concept. We wanted very modern clothing, but a retro set,” said Turner.

The outcome of their collaboration: a culmination of bold colors, fun poses and a totally modern image. Turner further explained her excitement about the project: “I think this was a huge reason why we wanted to do this shoot: to make it completely different. People are so used to seeing me in long, flowy, floral dresses – ethereal, in a manor house, swanning around.”

Celebrities Are Loving Tribute Jewelry: See Stars Showing Love Through Their Accessories

The 1883 magazine Game of Thrones and X-men issue hits the stands globally on July 31st and is available for preorder online. From the looks of it, Turner and Beckham might just become fashion’s next biggest dream team.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!