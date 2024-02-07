Brooks Nader and her sisters Grace Ann and Sarah Jane Nader are showing Us how to get glammed for Galentine’s Day.

After an early celebration hosted with Clarins, Brooks, 26, exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about the soirée, what inspired her look and how to achieve the “perfect” love-inspired ensemble.

At the party, the Sports Illustrated Swim model rocked a Magic Atelier minidress featuring a strapless sweetheart neckline equipped with a corset bodice and structured skirt. Brooks gushed that the design made her feel “elegant yet playful,” which reflected the “vibe” of the party. “And a little set of red lace lingerie tucked underneath your look never hurts,” Brooks added.

Grace Ann, 23, meanwhile stunned in a fitted halter top dress finished with an open back, as Sarah Jane, 21, looked radiant in a cherry colored dress equipped with a rose detail, cutout over her chest and leather skirt.

For glam, the sisters tapped their trusted makeup artist, Toland, to create a flawless look on all of them. With the help of Clarins’ Double Serum Light Texture Anti-Aging Serum and the brand’s Cherry Red Lip Oil, the women all donned dewy skin and a fiery pout.

“We wanted to have fresh, glowing skin that really allowed our red lips to pop for the occasion,” Sarah Jane explained to Us.

The party was as big of a hit as the models’ looks were. “It felt like we were in a Valentine’s Day wonderland,” Grace Ann gushed to Us. “The energy of the evening was so uplifting and a true testament to the importance of friendship and sisterhood.” (Stars including Olivia Culpo and sisters Sophia and Aurora were also at the party.)

“Collaborating with my sisters for Galentine’s really means so much to me,” Brooks added, noting it was their second year hosting the event. “I feel so grateful to have the opportunity to honor and celebrate my sisters and my besties with such a wonderful, empowering brand.”

Brooks also encouraged fans to wear “whatever you feel most confident and beautiful in” for Valentine’s Day.