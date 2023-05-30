From the expert’s mouth! Celebrity hairstylist Mitchell Ramazon exclusively gave Us Weekly the tea on styling one of his hottest clients, Brooks Nader.

Earlier this month, Ramazon worked his magic on Nader, 26, for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch Party in New York City and Miami. For the weekend-long soirée, the model wowed with multiple sultry looks.

For the New York party, the brunette beauty sported a teal mini dress featuring a one shoulder neckline, cinched waist and a ruffled skirt. She teamed the number with diamond jewelry and rhinestone embellished pumps. To top it off, Ramazon — who also styles Kim Kardashian, Emily Ratajkowski, Alix Earle and more — gave the model a side part, twisting her strands into a glamorous updo that was completed with wispy bangs.

Ramazon told Us that although the Cuenta Pendiente alum’s usual go-to hairstyle is a 90’s blowout inspired by Cindy Crawford, she needed a “completely different hairstyle” for the different launch parties.

In Miami, the beautician styled the Florida native’s tresses “down” in a wet coiffure.

Nader commanded attention on the red carpet, appearing as if she had just gone swimming. The ‘do was finished with face-framing tendrils that drew attention to her eyes.

Ramazon shared with Us that when it comes to Sports Illustrated shoots and events, he likes “creating texture that shimmers in the sunlight or gives the appearance of wet hair dipped in the ocean.”

The beauty guru continued, “My favorite summer hair trend is hair that looks wet. I love to use the Hair Oil by Hairstory and work a generous amount throughout the hair to make it appear shinier and almost wet.” He added that for all his clients, his “favorite cleansing cream” to use is Hairstory’s New Wash.

Nader complemented the hairstyle with a sheer bodysuit revealing her breast and fishnet stockings covering her strappy black heels. Her makeup included a dewy face, brown eyeshadows, filled in brows, subtle contour, rosy cheeks and glossy lips. She topped the getup off with diamond dangly earrings, matching rings and long pink nails.

This wasn’t the first time the stellar stylist has worked with the Backtrace actress. The two have been collaborating for over a year, and Ramazon gushed over their friendship, “Being able to see her hit a milestone is inspirational and motivating. Seeing your clients chase after their dreams, gives you the ambition and desire to also chase after your own.”