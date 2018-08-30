You know what’s rad? Women supporting women. And the proof is in the pudding. Women-led and NYC-based concept store Bulletin was founded by Ali Kriegsman and Alana Branston in 2016 to create a space where women could not only affordably shop brands that are one, founded by women, and two, typically only available on the Internet. Bulletin supports these lady entrepreneurs by renting sections of their stores month to month instead of buying wholesale, which lowers the barrier of entry to physical retail for these smaller, women-led businesses. And the best part: a generous portion of the proceeds from every sale at Bulletin supports Planned Parenthood.

In the past year, the brand has exploded — and has been championed by the likes of Amy Schumer, Cardi B, Millie Bobby Brown and many more celebs. Stylish caught up with Bulletin co-founder Ali Kriegsman to get the scoop on what makes Bulletin so successful, the celebrity-loved products they carry and more! Read on!

Stylish: What prompted your founding of the space?

Ali Kriegsman: Alana and I launched the brand together back in 2014. After going through a male-dominated incubator program in Silicon Valley and the 2016 election, we were so dejected and saddened by both the political climate and the struggle to get advice or guidance on building a brand in that environment. We wanted to create a twofold space that supported and helped grow female-led brands while motivating, uplifting and supporting our female customer. We support over 150 female-led brands at the moment and make it easy and affordable for our customer to shop their amazing products in-store or online!

Stylish: How would you like to see it grow?

AK: We currently have three permanent Bulletin stores in NYC and plan to open more around the country next year! We also have a growing ambassador and influencer program to help build out the natural community aspects of the brand!

Stylish: You carry a very edited range of brands — who’s your bulletin woman and how do you curate products for her to shop?

AK: The Bulletin woman is bold, unapologetic, inclusive and down for a good time. But more than anything, she is a 360-degree gal. We definitely focus on accessibility and affordability on the product side! We don’t think there should be any red tape or exclusivity when it comes to supporting women. We are super data-driven about our curation and lean heavily on what’s working in our existing stores, the latest trends — even memes! We want to engage with our customer in all the areas she might care about rather than seeing our store experience or products as purely transaction-driven. We are a team of Instagram trolls, trend spotters and blog huntresses that are always hunting for up-and-coming brands with irreverent, affordable and unique products.

Stylish: What makes the Bulletin shopping experience so different and why?

AK: Our entire space — the product selection, store design, retail staff — was crafted to feel inclusive, engaging and female-forward. The stores are jam-packed with exciting activations like a candy wall, celebrity-themed dressing rooms (!) and delicious Instagram moments. But more than anything, I think walking into a store built by women, for women, OF women, is what really sets Bulletin apart! It feels like this buzzing community of brands, shoppers, and staff that all want to elevate and support each other and have fun doing it!

Stylish: Are there any untapped markets we can expect the Bulletin brand to expand into in the next few years?

AK: Why yes! We have plans to expand into LA, Austin, Boston and more over the next year or so. Stay tuned!

Stylish: What would you say is the all-time most classic piece of Bulletin merch?

AK: Definitely the Sentimental Soul tee. At $25, it’s an affordable, adorable way to make an identity statement. It’s a top seller with our customers and has been a total hit on Instagram. But if you want a product celebrities love, Amy Schumer and Cardi B both own our Designer P***y Sweatshirt by Geneva Diva. Odd Mom Out‘s Jill Kargman, breakout Ladybird actress Beanie Feldstein and Hannah Bronfman are all fans of our brand as well.

