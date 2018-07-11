Busy Philipps knows how to set the tone for a new project. The writer, actress and now talk show host kicked off the first day of her new TV show, ‘Busy Tonight’ with a killer outfit — and in typical fashion, made sure to document it for the world.

Pippa Middleton Has A+ Maternity Style — See the Best Fashion Moments of Her Pregnancy

The newly-minted late-night host fashioned herself a major blue look and posted a selfie to her Instagram feed, with a caption that, in Philipp’s self-deprecating fashion, made light of her decidedly not low-key outfit. “I mean, It’s POSSIBLE I got a little too dressed up for my first day of work but THIS IS WHO I AM NOW. #BusyTonight.”

See What the Stars Wore to ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Finale Party: Kylie Jenner, Elisabeth Moss, More

But we say there’s no such thing as being too dressed up, Busy. She might have just had another moment with pink hair, but it would seem that the social media personality decided to tango with with a whole new hue in the fashion department with an uber flattering, feminine and statement-making monochrome blue outfit. The key here: she mixed different tones — and that’s what made it so fun.

About Last Night: See the Best-Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

The central piece of the look was a denim A-line mididress with a ruffle collar — a whimsical and statement-making twist on the standard mididdress and the classic denim frock. Then Philipps added a pair of chunky oversized gray-blue Celine sunglasses (can you say, “movie star?”) and slicked her hair back to show off her turquoise-embellished Irene Neuwirth and light blue beaded necklace.

And there you have it: the perfect outfit for your first day as the HBIC.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!