Seems Busy Philipps has been taking her name seriously — anyone who follows her on social media knows she’s always up to something. But even with her schedule, the supermom, Instagram personality and actress, who is wrapping up a press tour and writing a book at the same time, is inclined to indulge in a little R&R — and she documented the whole kit and caboodle.

The I Feel Pretty star dropped a bathtub and mask selfie double-whammy on her Instagram, which gave us all the inspo we need to ditch our plans and indulge in a little pamper sesh this evening. According to Busy’s caption, this was her cure for the Mondays, so goodness knows, it’s probably a cure for that Tuesday lethargy too.

The recipe for her antidote is simple: a good sheet mask and a hot bubble bath. And while Busy didn’t share the specific products that she was using, we do have some suggestions. If you fancy a massage substitute, pour some PurSoma bath salts into your steaming hot tub or a scoop of Goop Body Phys Ed Recovery Bath Soak and let the water do its muscle-soothing magic. If you’re looking for a purifying experience, it’s perhaps best to stick with a clarifying mud or charcoal mask to draw impurities out of your skin while you steep.

Fancy a more bubble situation? Drop a dollop of Laura Mercier Honey Bath into your tub for the most frothy soak you’ve ever had in your life and bask in the yummy scent. For this experience, perhaps a glass of something refreshing and a Bioxidea glow-inducing sheet mask will do just the trick. Or wine. There’s always wine.

Optional, but luxurious suggestion: a lush candle like Skylar’s new offerings.

Either way, you’ll emerge refreshed, gorgeous — and more importantly, ready to take on the week.

