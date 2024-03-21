Busy Philipps Thinks Your Skincare Routine Should Include the Vulva

Busy Philipps thinks it’s time to talk about the vulva in relation to skincare.

Philipps, 44, wants women to start incorporating their intimate parts in their everyday skincare and wellness routine.

“It’s my whole mission in life at this point to de-stigmatize anything having to do with women’s bodies and the choices that they make and the way that they’re treated,” the actress told Glamour earlier this month.

Philipps feels talking about the vagina shouldn’t be so taboo.

“Why is it so scary, especially for people without vaginas and vulvas, for us to [talk about them]? Does it have to do with the fact that if we are empowered and known and stand in our truth that they feel it takes away something from them? Probably, but it doesn’t.

So, we have to all just continue to say ‘vulva.’”

Philipps told Glamour that she feels the vulva is often left out of the skincare conversation because there’s a “real lack of education.” She explained that she had the epiphany after realizing she treats her skin down there the same way she would her “elbow.”

“That’s insane! You use different creams and washes for all kinds of parts of your body, and your vulva is no different. It really changed the way I was thinking about my vulva,” Philipps told the publication.

Currently, Philipps uses Say La V’s Nourishing Beauty Wash, which retails for $10 on Amazon. She announced her partnership with the brand on March 6, sharing via Instagram that the company is “changing the game with pH balanced, prebiotic skincare for the vulva.”

She added, “Makes my vulva feel soft, fresh and nourished. It’s basically like a facial for your vulva.”

Philipps isn’t the only celebrity promoting vulva positivity.

Earlier this year, Gillian Anderson attended the Golden Globes in a strapless Gabriela Hearst gown that was covered in embroidered vaginas.

At the event, Anderson confirmed the unique design to Deadline. “[I wore it] for so many reasons,” she told the publication. “It’s brand appropriate.”

Most likely, Anderson was referring to her role in the hit show Sex Education, in which she plays sex therapist Jean Milburn.