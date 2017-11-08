Skechers is making it easy to give back while shoe shopping! The company teamed up with Best Friends Animal Society to bring more than 25 dogs displaced by Hurricane Harvey in Houston to find forever homes in their Roving Rescue Bus. And it gets even better for pooch lovers: for each pair of specially packaged Bobs from Skechers sold, the company donates a portion of proceeds to Best Friends, a no-kill organization dedicated to saving all animals. Skechers has committed to donating at least 3 million dollars to the charitable organization.

Now back to the bus! It began because larger dogs, like the two seen in our video, are too big to fly on planes and transporting them from Texas was a challenge. Skechers stepped in to buy a special school bus to bring the homeless pets to rescue groups on the East Coast and to New York City, where they’re currently up for adoption through Best Friends Pet Adoption Center.

“We had it retrofitted to like a Noah’s ark on wheels mobile adoption pet transport,” Skechers creative director Kristen Van Cott explained to Stylish of the Roving Rescue Bus.

As for the charity-giving shoes, the collection features sneakers, boots, fur-lined clogs and slip on styles. “We’re really excited about our new holiday collection because it’s lined and has memory foam and they’re comfortable and warm,” Van Cott said of their latest holiday collection. With totally reasonable prices (they’re only $45-$55), why not pick up a pair of Bobs and help save pets at the same time? If you’re interested in adopting a rescue dog or donating to the cause, please visit bestfriends.org for more information.

