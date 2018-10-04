London calling! Iconic British brand Burberry has been undergoing a bunch of changes (hi, new logo!) as of late with the appointment of new chief creative officer Riccardo Tisci, but one thing has remained constant — its relationship with It-Brit Cara Delevingne. The model is the face of the fashion house’s latest scent — Her Eau de Parfum — and, in addition to modeling in the celebratory London-based print ads, she is also lending her voice to the video campaign!

In the 30-second clip, Delevingne is seen in a series of snapshots posing on a double-decker bus as it passes iconic landmarks (think: the London Eye and Big Ben). Oh, and she sings a little ditty in the background, too. “Maybe it’s because I’m a Londoner,” she croons, “that I love London so.”

The 26-year-old catwalk queen’s affinity for her hometown is well known, and she’s been working with Burberry for some eight years now — not just in the fashion space. Back in 2014, she fronted the My Burberry fragrance, and now she’s back with Her.

Francis Kurkdijian, the nose behind Her and many of the brand’s bestselling scents, describes the latest as “vibrant, fruity, and floral,” and, with notes of blueberry, raspberry and blackcurrant, it’s not hard to understand why. Musk, amber, jasmine and violet, meanwhile, help to ground the bright berries.

“Her Eau de Parfum is unique because it is a memorable signature,” Kurkdijian said in a press release. “You can immediately recognize when someone is wearing it. It’s a signature scent.”

As has been the case with many of the updates Tisci has made at Burberry thus far, the inspiration for the blush pink Her bottle comes from the brand’s rich archives. The rectangular flacon with the off-center nozzle is based on Burberry’s first-ever fragrance that launched in 1981 called Burberrys for Men (the brand had an “s” in its name back then).

And when it comes to that super cool ad campaign, photographer Juergen Teller captured candid shots of the platinum blonde Delevingne rocking Burberry plaid as she is makes her way around London for a youthful, undone vibe that feels befitting of both the model and the British capital. Cheers!

