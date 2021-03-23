Celebrity Style

Cara Delevingne Partners With Puma to Create Exhale, an Eco-Friendly Yoga Collection

By
Cara Delevingne Launches Eco-Friend Yoga Collection With Puma
Cara Delevingne for Puma. Courtesy of Puma

From sex toys to sustainability! Cara Delevingne has partnered on a new collection and this time it’s with Puma to create Exhale, a yoga collection that’s putting a stylish spin on sportswear in an eco-friendly way. The collection, which is made from 70 percent recycled polyester, fully offsets any unavoidable emissions. 

“Yoga is one of my biggest passions. It has impacted my life in such a positive way. When PUMA approached me about partnering to create a yoga line, I was thrilled. We both are very focused on the environment, that is why it was important to design a collection with minimal impact,” the 28-year-old model says in a statement. “This creates a more meaningful impact on our mind, body and practice: allowing us space for peace and tranquility to simply exhale.”

The debut collection ranges in price from $55 to $100 and includes an assortment of yoga apparel including a high waist full tight, studio bra, kit cover up, crop top, boyfriend-inspired tee, leotard and a jogger. 

As for the color scheme? Expect an assortment of neutrals like black, white, blue and burgundy. 

For the campaign, Delevingne wore the Exhale Women’s Crop Top, which retails for $55, and the Exhale Women’s High Waist Leggings, which cost $100. 

Cara Delevingne Launches Eco-Friend Yoga Collection With Puma
Courtesy of Puma

The Paper Towns actress also took to Instagram on March 22 to announce her newest collaboration. In the video clip, she says, “I was really excited about this collection and being able to offset the carbon from the production of the pieces. You could do yoga and feel like it’s going back to something.”  

She raked up quite a bit of excitement in the comments section, with approvals from fellow model Daisy Lowe and singer Marieme

Fans also shared their thoughts about the collaboration. Many approved of the environmentally conscious mission. One writes: “👏👏👏 to all involved, especially you! And yogis, and designers, and sales outlets for tying in with eco-friendly textile manufacturing. Every little bit helps.” 

Obviously no partnership with Delevingne would be complete without her signature quirky charm. As such, she posted a series of cheeky behind-the-scenes photos to Instagram on March 23. She captioned the series “act natural” even though the snaps are anything but. 

This collaboration is a step towards Puma’s “Forever Better” mission and the brand’s commitment to reducing its environmental impact. They have worked toward creating collections “made using more sustainable materials and practices.” 

Shop Exhale on Puma.com and select retailers. 

