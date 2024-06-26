Cara Delevingne wore a glitteringly appropriate dress to the London launch of Della Vite Zero, a new non-alcoholic addition to her sparkling wine brand.

The 31-year-old model was photographed entering the event on Tuesday, June 25, in a champagne-colored sequin mini dress. The sparkly frock featured spaghetti straps and a drop-waist silhouette. Delevingne accessorized with a pair of strappy open-toed heels and wore her hair up in a top knot.

Other celebrities in attendance included Cara’s two sisters and Della Vite co-founders, Poppy and Chloe Delevingne, as well as Venus Williams and the former editor-in-chief of British Vogue Edward Enninful.

Poppy opted to wear a gray halter neck top featuring a criss-cross design and plenty of cutouts. She paired it with white flared trousers and wore her hair down in loose waves. Chloe, for her part, wore a black-and-white polka dot mini dress featuring puff sleeves and white bow detailing. She accessorized with a pair of white closed-toe pumps.

The three sisters founded Della Vite in 2020. In a statement published on the brand’s website, they revealed that the idea originated from the realization that their “laughter and memories were so often made over cold glasses of Prosecco.”

They added, “We started investigating where we could create a Prosecco that would mean the same to others as it does to us. That journey took us to the heart of Valdobbiadene, in Northern Italy, where we teamed up with a third generation winemaking family to make a Prosecco that is wildly delicious and sustainably produced.”

Cara’s appearance at the launch party comes days after she hosted Vogue World: Paris on Sunday, June 23. In addition to hosting the event, Cara also participated in the 40-minute outdoor catwalk presentation, which took place at the Place Vendôme in Paris. Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Sabrina Carpenter and Serena Williams also attended.