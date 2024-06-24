Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid Ride Horses in Matching Equestrian Looks at Vogue World in Paris

By
Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid Ride Horses in Matching Equestrian Looks at Vogue World in Paris
Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid ride horses on the runway during Vogue World: Paris at Place Vendome on June 23, 2024. Marc Piasecki/Getty Images for Vogue

Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid made a dramatic joint entrance at Vogue World: Paris on Sunday, June 23.

As Jenner, 28, and Hadid, 29, rode down the Place Vendôme side-by-side on horseback, a 40-piece orchestra played behind them. The models wore head-to-toe matching equestrian-style outfits by Hermès, consisting of black helmets, a gray tailored blazer, a black top, black pants and tall riding boots. They each sported bright red lipstick and smokey eyeshadow and wore their hair in slicked-back styles.

Vogue World is an annual event that takes place in a different international city every year (it was previously held in London in 2023 and New York in 2022). This year’s theme explored the evolution of fashion over the last century, with each decade of fashion represented by a different sport. The 1920s, for example, was paired with cycling, the 1950s with equestrian sports, the 1970s with gymnastics and the 1990s with football.

Jenner and Hadid wrapped up the 1950s portion of the show on horses named Django and Napo, who were also decked out in gear designed by Hermès.

PRETTYGARDEN Sundress Amazon

Deal of the Day

Snag the Sale on This Sundress While it’s Still 30% Off! View Deal

Vogue World London 2023

Related: The Best and Boldest Fashion Moments From Vogue World: London 2023

The 40-minute fashion show, which began at the Ritz hotel and spilled over into the Place Vendôme, featured 188 athletes, 151 models and 70 dancers. It was hosted by Cara Delevingne and livestreamed by Vogue.

Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid Ride Horses in Matching Equestrian Looks at Vogue World in Paris
Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid. Marc Piasecki/Getty Images for Vogue

“If Vogue World: New York was a street fair, and Vogue World: London was a glamorous night at the theater — supporting arts and cultural organizations in London — Paris will be a kind of opening ceremony; one that celebrates 100 years of fashion and sport, as well as this extraordinary city,” Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour said at a press conference in February.

Which Is the Most Iconic Celeb Bestie Duo?

On Monday, June 24, Jenner posted an Instagram carousel reminiscing about the special day. The post featured behind-the-scenes photos and videos of her and Hadid rehearsing for and performing in the show. “How lucky are weeee @gigihadid @voguemagazine @hermes,” the caption read.

In this article

Gigi Hadid Bio Page CMA Awards

Gigi Hadid
Kardashian/Jenner family bio pics

Kendall Jenner

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!