Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid made a dramatic joint entrance at Vogue World: Paris on Sunday, June 23.

As Jenner, 28, and Hadid, 29, rode down the Place Vendôme side-by-side on horseback, a 40-piece orchestra played behind them. The models wore head-to-toe matching equestrian-style outfits by Hermès, consisting of black helmets, a gray tailored blazer, a black top, black pants and tall riding boots. They each sported bright red lipstick and smokey eyeshadow and wore their hair in slicked-back styles.

Vogue World is an annual event that takes place in a different international city every year (it was previously held in London in 2023 and New York in 2022). This year’s theme explored the evolution of fashion over the last century, with each decade of fashion represented by a different sport. The 1920s, for example, was paired with cycling, the 1950s with equestrian sports, the 1970s with gymnastics and the 1990s with football.

Jenner and Hadid wrapped up the 1950s portion of the show on horses named Django and Napo, who were also decked out in gear designed by Hermès.

The 40-minute fashion show, which began at the Ritz hotel and spilled over into the Place Vendôme, featured 188 athletes, 151 models and 70 dancers. It was hosted by Cara Delevingne and livestreamed by Vogue.

“If Vogue World: New York was a street fair, and Vogue World: London was a glamorous night at the theater — supporting arts and cultural organizations in London — Paris will be a kind of opening ceremony; one that celebrates 100 years of fashion and sport, as well as this extraordinary city,” Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour said at a press conference in February.

On Monday, June 24, Jenner posted an Instagram carousel reminiscing about the special day. The post featured behind-the-scenes photos and videos of her and Hadid rehearsing for and performing in the show. “How lucky are weeee @gigihadid @voguemagazine @hermes,” the caption read.