Cara Delevingne hosted Vogue World: Paris in a decidedly unique ensemble.

The 31-year-old model attended the Sunday, June 23, event in a champagne-colored Jean Paul Gaultier corset. The quirky garment was guest designed by Simone Rocha for the brand’s spring/summer 2024 couture collection. Delevingne paired the corset, which featured an exaggerated cone bra and an abundance of dangling ribbons, with a white, ribbon-adorned sailor hat and a pair of upward-turned ballet flats.

Delevingne topped the look off with dramatic smokey eyeshadow, her signature bold brows and bright red lipstick.

The 40-minute runway show, which took place at the Place Vendôme in Paris, featured 188 athletes, 151 models and 70 dancers. This year’s theme explored the intersection between fashion and sports over the last century, with each decade represented by a different sport. The sports exhibited ranged from cycling, gymnastics, fencing, football, taekwondo and tennis.

Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Sabrina Carpenter, and Venus and Serena Williams were also in attendance.

Delevingne’s job was not solely to emcee the day’s festivities; she also walked in the runway show itself. The Tulip Fever actress joined other models on the outdoor catwalk in a pair of black-and-white striped trousers and a matching jacket. The jacket featured a cinched-in waist and flared out at the bottom. Delevingne accessorized the look with black heels and gold and silver bangle bracelets.

Although the cone bra corset that Delevingne wore earlier in the day is undoubtedly a distinctive piece, different versions of it have recently been worn by other celebrities.

Think back to Kylie Jenner’s Met Gala look in May. There, the 26-year-old reality star wore a custom strapless Oscar de la Renta gown featuring a pointed, cone-like bust. A couple of weeks later, on May 19, Alexa Chung wore a black cone bra corset dress. The gown, which featured a dramatic tulle skirt, was also designed by Simone Rocha for Jean Paul Gaultier’s spring/summer 2024 couture collection.