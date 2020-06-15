Cardi B is at it again, adding to her extensive tattoo collection and keeping it real.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper documented the process of her tattoo update, adding to the colorful design on her hip, in a series of Instagram Story posts on Sunday, June 14.

All of the Most Artistic Graphic Celebrity Tattoos

In the first clip, the rapper showcases a tattoo artist working away on what appears to be her leg with “currently” written overtop. In the next Story post, she wrote, “I be taking pain like a motherf—er,” over a red screen.

In the third clip, the Hustlers actress speaks from behind the screen to relay just how much the needling hurts. “Did you guys know that this part of the body, like the stomach hip part, it hurts the most. Like it literally takes your breath away.” Then she jokes, “I’m just doing this video so I can procrastinate.”

Celebrities That Covered Up Tattoos Linked to Their Exes: Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande, Angelina Jolie and More

In the background, you can see and hear the artist laughing. “Lord Jesus Christ,” she says through a sigh in the last clip as she gears up for the rest of the painful process.

This comes just a couple weeks after the “I Like It” songstress showed off her giant, bright butterfly and floral back tat. On May 22, 2020, she showcased the up close and detailed design in an Instagram Video. “Okay guys! Soooo here it is! It took me several months but I’m finally finished. This is my back tattoo,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. It goes from the top of my back to the middle of my thigh. Thank you @jamie_schene.”

When her tattoo artist shared the same clip, she revealed in the caption that the OG design took over 60 hours and was done in more than 10 cities. “It was an awesome project and a crazy experience,” Schene continued. “Thanks for the dedication, strength, and hospitality.”

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)