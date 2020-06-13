Expressing herself. Amanda Bynes unveiled a new tattoo on her left leg while out and about in Los Angeles.

The Amanda Show alum, 34, was spotted walking on Thursday, June 11, while wearing sunglasses, black ankle boots and a gray dress. Her left leg displayed new ink that reads, “See you on the other side.”

In March, Bynes’ attorney, David Esquibias, confirmed to Us Weekly that she had checked into a mental health facility, saying, “Any reports that Amanda is suffering from drug or alcohol addiction issues are completely false. We ask for privacy during this time, and for any speculation about her personal life from the public and the media to cease so Amanda can focus on getting better.”

Her attorney confirmed in May that the What a Girl Wants star was not at a sober living facility but was “sheltering at a safe environment” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Later that month, Bynes gave fans an update on her well-being and revealed via Instagram that she had spent “the last 2 months in treatment” where she “worked on coping skills to help with my social anxiety that caused me to drop out of school months ago.”

The former Nickelodeon star added that she is “back on track and doing well” in transitional living and “doing therapy during the week.”

Bynes also shared that she’s working on getting her Bachelor’s degree from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising. She previously received her Associate of Arts degree in merchandise product development from the institution in June 2019.

“Update: Getting my Bachelor’s degree from FIDM. Taking online classes, trying to get a 4.0 GPA :],” Bynes — who has been under conservatorship since 2014 after suffering mental health and substance abuse issues — wrote. “Looking forward to starting my online store in the future #goals.”

As for her love life, Bynes told her fans that she is “still engaged to tha love of my life Paul [Michael]. Hope you’re all staying safe!”

Bynes and Michael split in March, just one month after they got engaged on Valentine’s Day. Days later, Bynes announced via Instagram that she was pregnant with her first child. Michael also shared the news on Instagram, posting an ultrasound photo with her name listed on the picture. Then, Esquibias confirmed to Us on May 4 that the former actress is not pregnant.

Scroll down to see photos of Bynes’ new tattoo.