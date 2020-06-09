Cardi B Reveals What Her Hair 'Really' Looks Like

All natural! Cardi B stripped down to a white bikini and went makeup-free on Monday, June 8, to give her 67.7 million Instagram followers a look at her natural hair texture.

The Best Celebrity Beach Bodies of 2020: Stars Lookin’ Fabulous in Trendy Bikinis and Swimsuits

“OK guys, so this is really how my hair is,” the 27-year-old told her fans on her Instagram Story, revealing her long locks and mint green acrylics. “My hair gets like this when you blow dry it and then two days later it looks puff puff like this. Even when you braid it.”

The Bronx native noted that she doesn’t define her hair as curly. Instead she describes it as “straight,” unlike her 23-year-old daughter Kulture, who has a curly hair texture with “little coils, too.”

Curls, Curls, Curls: Celebs Rocking Perms, Spirals, Coils and More

The “I Like It” hitmaker told her followers that the key to giving her and her daughter’s locks hydration is to use natural ingredients — many of which you can find in the kitchen.

‘All the good things that you put in your body, you gotta put in your hair,” explained Cardi B. “You’re not gonna put soda in your hair because soda ain’t good for your body.”

For the ultimate at-home spa experience, the performer swears by a DIY hair mask featuring argan oil, caster oil, olive oil, avocado, raw eggs, bananas, honey and mayonnaise. She blended up the ingredients and showed viewers what the final texture of the green mask should look like.

Cardi B applied the hair treatment to Kulture’s locks, noting that she didn’t even have to use hair conditioner. “Look how it brings out her curl pattern,” she explained. “This treatment is really good for curl patterns. I don’t really have a curl pattern but my baby does.”

The Weirdest Celebrity Beauty Hacks of All Time — From Nipple Cream as Lip Balm to Coca-Cola as Hair Wash

The rapper shared a pic after using the mask on her own hair, too. She posted a photo of herself on her Instagram feed and her strands looked particularly sleek and shiny.

In the accompanying caption, she wrote, “The end results of all that shit I put on my hair earlier😩😂😂. Treat your hair ladies …and don’t let a nikka tell you shit bout wearing wigs😤It helps with hair growth ALOT!”

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)