Cardi B Confesses Duct Tape Is Her Post-Baby Breast Secret

Listen up ladies: Cardi B has it all figured out. She’s conquered the music world and now she’s in the business of hacks — specifically hacks that help you accommodate your post-baby body. The new mom has been in Paris serving up a sartorial storm (that Prince-inspired look though) at Fashion Week. But as any fashion expert will tell you, haute couture isn’t always supportive bra friendly.

But our girl Cardi has the work around. The rapper posted a video to her Instagram feed on Wednesday, September 26, with the caption “Kulture did me bad,” and then explains in the short (which bares her exposed chest, with the exception of the tape) that she used duct tape to tape up her breasts for a little lift.

Some background: The “I Do” rapper explains in her video that she had a breast augmentation when she was 19, so prior to getting pregnant and giving birth, she never used to have to wear a bra. And she even clarified that while she was pregnant, she loved the extra volume. But ever since her baby girl was born in July, Cardi has been feeling like her bosom might need a little help.

In fact, she even goes so far as to candidly tell the world that she wants to go in for a little renovation. But until then, her creative solution is a useful tip for anyone whose dress doesn’t allow for a supportive undergarment, especially if they would like one.

This style move is actually one of the more clutch behind-the-scenes secrets for how the stars manage to look so seamless in, dare we say it, clothes that are seemingly unforgiving. Another amazing hack: fashion tape to keep your clothing in place to avoid any nip-slips or SNAFUS.

