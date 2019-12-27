



When celebrity makeup artist Carola Gonzalez discovers a new beauty product worth raving about on social media, we stop and listen. Her latest find is Wonderskin Wonderblading for Lips — a long-lasting and most importantly, fun, lipstick meets lip stain.

On December 15, the expert took to Instagram to show her 25.5K followers how to use the innovative, magical-looking formula. “I posted a self video using it and showing people how fun it is to apply,” Gonzalez exclusively told Us. “It got the most views out of any other video I have posted.”

Gonzalez walked viewers through the process of using the lippie. First, she swiped on three coats of the formula onto her lips, making sure they were covered completely in the transforming — and strikingly metallicy blue shade. “You have to be very precise with this,” said the artist, while applying the product onto her lips. “You cannot do it in a hurry.”

The next — and most important — step is to peel. But before doing that, the brand recommends spritzing your lips with the Lip Activator Mist, which will transform the lipstick into a peel-off film. If you don’t want to peel, you can also wipe it off with a cloth after misting.

“The benefits of using Wonderskin Wonderblading lipstick is that you won’t have to reapply it for a really long time,” said Gonzalez. “It’s a highly pigmented lip stain that won’t smear, bleed, or transfer It’s non toxic, paraben-free and waterproof.”

Right now, it’s available in four shades: coral, rose, plum and pink. “It looks different on varying skin tones, but it actually flatters and complements everyone, which is rare to find.”

As for some other innovative products, Gonzalez is open to sharing. First up, she loves the Wilding Gua Sha. “It truly contours the face and it’s the best eye de-puffer I have ever tried,” she said.

Another is Tatcha’s Kissu Lip Mask, which she deems the most nourishing and hydrating formula for chapped, dry lips. “I’m obsessed with the texture and how it feels on the lips.”

Finally, Gonzalez loves Le Beau Compressed Facial Sponges. “They’re a game changer on cleansing my face. I can achieve spa quality cleansing results.”