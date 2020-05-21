Carole Baskin Is Selling ‘Cool Cats and Kittens’ Face Masks

Carole Baskin wants to help protect you and your loved ones from COVID-19. The Big Cat Rescue founder teamed up with Chicago-based company Tread 365 to launch big cat-themed face masks — available now!

There are two different face mask designs up for purchase. Both feature a cat nose, mouth and whiskers, along with Baskin’s world-famous tagline: “Hey all you cool cats and kittens.” Choose from a black design or leopard print, if you’re feeling a little bold.

The masks cost $11 each and ship internationally. According to the website, a portion of the face masks proceeds will go towards supporting big cats, as well as first responders.

“Hey all you cool cats and kittens!” the Big Cats Rescue team wrote in a Facebook post on May 16. “Be one of the first to get your very own mask featuring Carole’s favorite tagline!”

Baskin even snapped selfies in the masks to share on the Big Cat Rescue Facebook page. She accessorized for the at-home photoshoot with a large flower crown and a big cat-themed necklace.

The big cat rights activist was featured in the 2020 true crime Netflix series Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,” but she wasn’t thrilled with how the show turned out. The Florida resident published a piece refuting the docuseries on the Big Cat Rescue blog.

“When the directors of the Netflix documentary Tiger King came to us five years ago they said they wanted to make the big cat version of Blackfish (the documentary that exposed abuse at SeaWorld) that would expose the misery caused by the rampant breeding of big cat cubs for cub petting exploitation and the awful life the cats lead in roadside zoos and back yards if they survive.”

Instead, the show follows G.W. Zoo founder Joe Exotic, who plans a murder-for-hire plot against Baskin. The now-incarcerated zoo operator suggests that she’s responsible for the disappearance of her late husband, Howard Baskin.

The 58-year-old founded Big Cat Rescue with Howard in 1992. He’s since been presumed dead after disappearing in 1997. Baskin’s denied involvement in his disappearance, has received major backlash and death threats in the wake of the show. The Hillsborough County sheriff has reopened the missing persons case in the wake of the show.

“The series presents this without any regard for the truth or in most cases even giving me an opportunity before publication to rebut the absurd claims,” Baskin continued in the post. “They did not care about truth. The unsavory lies are better for getting viewers.”

